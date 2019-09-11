Chris, 75, takes on 300-mile bike ride for church funds

Chris Kippin, a 75-year-old who lives in Cleobury Mortimer, will be undertaking the 300-mile journey to raise money for the Friends of St Mary's Church group, who are currently funding the church's heating repairs.

Departing next week, Chris hopes his cycling efforts will raise more funds for the cause as he is involved in the church in numerous ways - he is secretary of the church council and also plays the organ there.

He said: "I would not quite say I'm excited, but I am looking forward to the ride and I have looked at the weather for next week and it looks like it'll be good - it is no fun cycling in the rain.

"I will be so pleased to raise money for something that we really do need at the church. The work has actually already started on restoring the heating so we want to make sure we are able to get it finished."

Chris, who will depart for his journey on Sunday, has already done the route before.

Hilly

Five years ago, to again raise money for St. Mary's church in Cleobury Mortimer, he cycled to Land's End and has even completed the John o' Groats to Land's End 800-mile journey once before.

Chris said: "The first ten miles from Cleobury Mortimer are quite difficult until you get past Alveley as it is quite hilly in these parts. Then it will be about 60 miles a day over five days.

Advertising

"I've already booked my accommodation for each night and tried to plan my route. Even though I do know the way to Land's End without navigation by now, I will still need to refer to a map every now and then.

"The other good thing is that I have the experience of being quite old so I know what to look out for and keep myself safe on these journeys."

The Friends of St Mary's Church were recently awarded a National Lottery Awards for All grant of £10,000 which, along with Chris's fundraising efforts, will go towards restoring the heating.