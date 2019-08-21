South Shropshire mansion's collection of treasures to go under hammer

The principal contents of the privately-owned, grade I listed building Mawley Hall, near Cleobury Mortimer, will be sold at an auction next month.

Over 200 lots, including paintings, furniture, and even Chinese ceramics are available to bid for at the Cheffins salesroom in Cambridge on Wednesday 11 and Thursday 12 September.

The highlights of the auction include a Johannes Bosschaert painting estimated to sell at around £20,000-£30,000 and a mid-18th century Altona Padouk and parcel gilt bombe secretaire cabinet estimated at £15,000-£25,000.

Mid-18th century Altona Padouk

Mawley Hall was commissioned to be built in the 18th century by Sir Edward Blount and has changed hands only twice since, most recently in September 2018 by a family who wish to remain private when the guide price was set at £10 million.

Luke Macdonald, director of Cheffins Fine Art, said: "We are expecting a lot of interest in the Mawley Hall consignment, given the high quality of the lots on offer and that they are fresh to the market.

“The consignment augments a strong catalogue at one of our flagship sales of the year.”

Johannes Bosschaert painting

Amongst the lots on offer is a George I carved pine wood serpentine console table, a George III mahogany 'Chinese Chippendale' longcase clock, a verdure tapestry and numerous European paintings.

The catalogue for the sale will go live on Cheffins Fine Art website on 27th August 2019.