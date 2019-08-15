New dog training park opens in south Shropshire

Residents of Cleobury Mortimer and their furry friends joined members of the council to celebrate the opening this week.

The dog park was asked for by the community in the Big Cleobury Survey, as 52 per cent of people who completed it said they wanted money spent on an area they could comfortably and safely train their dogs.

Cleobury Mortimer Town Councillor, Jon Bodenham, said being able to get outside and walk your dog freely is so important.

He said: "It would have been very different if a group of councillors had just sat round a table and decided what we thought the community needed instead of what we actually did, which was ask residents what they wanted.

Left to right: Councillor Jon Bodenham with his dog Brian, Carole Evans with Alfie, Town Clerk Matthew Sheehan with Rosa, Peter Cuthbert with Cody, and Peter Cole with Tillie

"Health and wellbeing is something we really care about as a council and knew that getting people out and about would contribute towards this.

"People have really enjoyed using the park, as well as the other aspects of our improved playing fields including the wildflower meadows, skate park and bike trail."

Cleobury resident, Carol Evans, and her dog, Alfie, use the training area because of the social aspect.

She said: "A lot of people have dogs and they like to be able to run off the leads and mix with others. It's important for them to be social. It's so nice to see the dogs all running around together.

"I'm very happy it has been built - it is nice to see something being done for the community. If the dogs are in this area, they are not a nuisance to anyone who does not like dogs or know whether they are friendly or not."

Janet Manley, who owns a sight hound called Hero, said it was so important to herself and other sight hound owners that they had somewhere the dogs could safely be let off the lead due to their high prey drive.

She said: "I used to have to travel quite far to access a suitable dog park, but now I use this training area a lot, about once a day and it's great."