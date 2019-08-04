Air ambulance called to second Shropshire crash in four hours

The second crash took place on the B4363 at Cleobury Mortimer, at around 12.40pm.

It involved a motorcycle and a car, and came after another crash, also involving a motorcycle and a car, on the A49 just four hours earlier.

The police, the fire service, West Midlands Ambulance Service, and the air ambulance were all called to the scene of the Cleobury Mortimer crash.

It has been confirmed that one person was treated by the air ambulance staff who had attended.