Dream come true for south Shropshire teen

Madeline Chassar-Hesketh won the BBC Proms Junior Composer of the Year Award.

The 13-year-old, who attends Lacon Childe School in Cleobury Mortimer, was handed the award for their piece Cycle of the Sun.

She said: “I wanted to write a piece that could be used as a meditative cycle that could be played again and again. A piece that would celebrate the ebb and flow of seasons, leaving the listener contemplating the cyclical nature of life.

“By appreciating the earth’s cyclical nature and realising how much it is at odds with the modern world’s linear way of thinking, I hope it will allow us all to make better, more environmentally sound decisions in the future."

Cycle of the Sun is written for two pianos, chamber orchestra, electronica, gong and percussion.

"When I found out I’d been selected as a winner I screamed out loud and jumped around," she said.

"I could not believe it. To come to London and see the piece played by the amazing Aurora Orchestra will be like a dream coming true.

"The fact the concert is at the legendary Maida Vale Studios makes it even more special. I’ve listened on the radio to so many recordings and live events from these studios it’s unbelievable to think something I’ve written will be played there.

“I have always enjoyed writing music. I’m currently preparing for my piano diploma exams. I also play the harp and have recently started playing the flute. My music is very much inspired by the earth’s landscape. We live in the hills of the Welsh Borders and I have always loved being in the countryside as a source of inspiration."

Maddy's piece can be heard online at chassar-hesketh.com