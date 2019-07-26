Drivers escape serious injury in crash near Cleobury Mortimer

The collision happened on the B4020 crossroads at Bayton, shortly before 11.45pm on Thursday.

Emergency services rushed to scene to find the two male drivers had been able to get themselves out of the vehicles.

West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman Jamie Arrowsmith said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision at the B4202 junction. We sent two ambulances to the scene.

"On arrival we discovered two patients who were both out of the vehicles. They were assessed and discharged at the scene."

A crew from Cleobury Mortimer fire Station attended to assist Hereford and Worcester Fire & Rescue Service.