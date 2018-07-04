Advertising
Crews tackle Shropshire border farm blaze
Water had to be pumped from a nearby river to extinguish a blaze at a farm building on the south Shropshire border.
Firefighters from Bridgnorth, Cleobury Mortimer, Craven Arms and Ludlow were called to a farm in Oreton, at about 11.40am yesterday.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was caused by a fault on an electrical fuse board in an agricultural building.
Crews used a 45 metre jet, hosereel jet and farm machinery to extinguish the fire.
The heavy water pumping unit and bowser were called used to gather water from a nearby river.
Firefighters tweeted:
