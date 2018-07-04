Menu

Advertising

Crews tackle Shropshire border farm blaze

By Aimee Jones | Cleobury Mortimer | News | Published:

Water had to be pumped from a nearby river to extinguish a blaze at a farm building on the south Shropshire border.

The scene of the fire. Photo: @SFRS_Bridgnorth

The scene of the fire. Photo: @SFRS_Bridgnorth

The scene of the fire. Photo: @SFRS_Bridgnorth

Firefighters from Bridgnorth, Cleobury Mortimer, Craven Arms and Ludlow were called to a farm in Oreton, at about 11.40am yesterday.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was caused by a fault on an electrical fuse board in an agricultural building.

The scene of the fire. Photo: @SFRS_Bridgnorth

Crews used a 45 metre jet, hosereel jet and farm machinery to extinguish the fire.

The heavy water pumping unit and bowser were called used to gather water from a nearby river.

Firefighters tweeted:

Cleobury Mortimer South Shropshire Local Hubs News
Aimee Jones

By Aimee Jones
@aimeejones_star

News reporter based at the Shropshire Star's Shrewsbury office, covering North Shropshire, including Ellesmere, Whitchurch and Wem.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News