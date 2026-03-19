Parents warned about school pick-up time ahead of two-week road closure in south Shropshire

A resurfacing scheme on the B5477 (Shrewsbury Road and High Street) in Church Stretton is scheduled to take place for around two weeks next month.

While the work is carried out, the road will be closed on weekdays from Monday, April 13 to Friday, April 24 between 9.30am and 4pm.

Temporary traffic lights will also be in place over the weekend between 7am and 5pm.

A resurfacing scheme on the B5477 (Shrewsbury Road and High Street) in Church Stretton is scheduled to take place for around two weeks next month. Photo: Google

Shropshire Council said access will be maintained for residents and businesses within the closure area when it is safe to do so, as well as for pedestrians, dismounted cyclists, equestrians and emergency vehicles.

Parents and carers accessing St Lawrence CofE Primary School and Church Stretton School by car are being asked not to arrive before 3pm to help reduce congestion. Pedestrian access to the schools will not be affected.

Vehicle access to the two schools will be managed from the All Stretton end of the closure.

Motorists are also being reminded not to park on the road while resurfacing work is underway.

Updates will be available on the One Network roadworks website.