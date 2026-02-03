Shropshire Council has been carrying out the work on the Carding Mill Valley road in Church Stretton.

It took place earlier this month and was completed ahead of schedule.

The site is a hugely popular county visitor spot attracting thousands of people every year.

The Carding Mill Valley road was resurfaced earlier this month. Picture: Shropshire Council

The National Trust base provides a route into 2,000 hectares of heather-covered hills with stunning views of the Shropshire Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and the Welsh hills.

It includes paths for walking, cycling and horse riding.

Posting pictures of the newly resurfaced route on social media, Shropshire Council said: "The Carding Mill Valley road in Church Stretton was resurfaced from 12 to 16 January, with work completed a week ahead of schedule."

The work was carried out by Kier on behalf of the council.