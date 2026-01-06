South Shropshire town council to increase its tax precept amid £6,000 rise in budget for town centre signage and regeneration

Church Stretton Town Council has proposed that its precept for the 2026/27 financial year be £683,071, an increase of 9.16 per cent on the previous year.

That equates to £27.16 for a Band D property, or £2.26 a month. Residents are being asked to provide feedback on the proposals by emailing finance@churchstretton-tc.gov.uk by January 16.

The town council looks after a number of services within the parish, including the care and maintenance of more than 200 acres of land, as well as three car parks, public toilets, play areas, cemeteries, and war memorials. It also supports youth clubs and citizens advice services.

However, the council said its 2026/27 budget proposals are met with many challenges, as well as an ambition to deliver better services.

There has been significant expenditure growth across multiple service areas, driven mainly by staffing, utilities, maintenance, and strategic projects.

Church Stretton Town Council is proposing to increase its 2026/27 precept by 9.16 per cent. Picture: Google

A town council spokesperson said the authority relies heavily on the precept and additional grants.

“Many service areas show rising costs without matching income growth, except for reliance on the local precept,” said the spokesperson.

“The combined effect is a budget that reflects service expansion and cost inflation, alongside some one-off or exceptional spending in areas such as devolution and community projects.

“It is key that the town council addresses other income streams and revenues where possible in the new financial year.”

Staff budgets have risen by nearly 14 per cent, largely due to the change of one part-time role becoming full time to meet the demands of public service level and to plan for future retirements.

Electricity, water, and cleaning costs have all risen across multiple sites, while £90,000 is being proposed to maintain the library and leisure centre.

A new budget line of £20,000 for devolution of services has also been proposed, while the allocation for town centre signage and regeneration has increased from £1,000 to £7,000. This, the town council says, is in response to public demand for regenerative work to be carried out in the Town Square.

A recommendation for the public toilets at Easthope Road to be completely replaced is not being made at this stage, with recent works rectifying many of the ongoing issues.

A new budget of £10,000 for the provision of the council’s commitment to a Public Space Protection Order has been proposed, as well as £7,000 for events. Meanwhile, in an effort to combat anti-social behaviour and damage to public property, £4,000 has been set aside to install CCTV cameras at the Sandford Avenue Recreation Park.

“Through realistic forecasting, careful expenditure control, and targeted reductions in non-essential areas, the council has developed a balanced and deliverable budget that strengthens organisational capacity and protects frontline services,” said the spokesperson.

“The recommended precept supports the long-term sustainability of the council’s operations and ensures the community continues to receive high-quality local services in the face of rising costs and external pressures.”