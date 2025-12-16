Crews were sent to Carding Mill Valley near the Lightspout Waterfall, west of Church Stretton, on Tuesday afternoon (December 16).

Sign up for our FREE weekly Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service firefighters provided assistance to the injured person, who was able to walk down the hill.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokeswoman said: “At 3.06pm on Tuesday, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as ‘urgent’ in Church Stretton.

“Assistance provided to an injured person who was then able to walk down the hill.”

One fire engine and an incident support unit were sent to the scene from Church Stretton and Ludlow respectively. An operations officer was also in attendance.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.