Shropshire Council said that the Carding Mill Valley road in Church Stretton, leading to the Long Mynd, is to be resurfaced from Monday, January 12, to Friday, January 23.

During the work the road will be closed from 7am to 5pm each day (weekdays only).

The council said that during the closures the National Trust parking areas will not be available and public access will be restricted to pedestrians only.

The road being resurfaced. Picture: Shropshire Council

A spokesman added: "Access to residential properties with the closure will be maintained when safe to do so."

For more information visit and search the One Network roadworks website.

The council said: "People are asked not to park on the road during the day whilst the work is in progress."