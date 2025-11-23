Three nights of closures planned for south Shropshire A-road - 32-mile diversion in place

National Highways crews are set to resurface part of the A49 near Church Stretton from Wednesday, November 26.

The road, between Marshbrook and Little Stretton, will be closed in both directions nightly from 9pm to 6am on Saturday, November 29.

National Highways are set to resurface part of the A49 near Church Stretton from Wednesday, November 26. Photo: Google

While the road is closed, a 32.38-mile diversion will be in place, directing drivers to cut across country along the B4368 towards Bridgnorth, and taking the A458 through Much Wenlock and Cressage.

A spokesperson for National Highways said motorists can "expect disruption" on the route.