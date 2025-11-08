I played a wacky and totally unique Shropshire golf course with stunning views and had an unforgettable day
I was told by a friend before visiting this Shropshire golf course to expect "crazy golf" - and they were certainly right.
But my word, what a lot of fun it was. Great value for money, a genuine test of golf, and an unforgettable day out in the heart of the south Shropshire countryside.
I visited Church Stretton Golf Club on Sunday (November 2) as a paying guest. I left partly frustrated - mainly due to my own golfing ability - but mostly in awe of the stunning and unique course I had just played.
Late on Saturday evening the weather app promised sunshine and dry skies for the next day. So what better plan than 18 holes of golf, or what some might call "a spoiled walk"?
Even better, it was the chance to tick off a true bucket-list course - all for just £30 for two players.