Church Stretton green space site targeted again in plans for 75 new homes

Housing developer Northern Trust has revealed its ambitions to build up to 75 new homes on the southern edge of Church Stretton.

The developer has launched an early-stage online consultation ahead of submitting a planning application to Shropshire Council.

If the scheme goes ahead, the development would be at Snatchfield Farm, between existing homes on Chelmick Drive, The Bridleways and Hazler Orchard, with open countryside to the south.

It's a plot of land that the Church Stretton Neighbourhood Plan has listed as a designated 'Local Green Space' - which national policy states has similar protection to green belts.

The proposal comes six years after a campaign was launched to "save" Snatchfield from development, when it was identified by Shropshire Council as a 'Preferred Site' for residential development.