Firefighters tackle electrical blaze at village home near Church Stretton

At around 10.18am, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service control received a call reporting a house fire in Picklescott near Church Stretton.

Two fire crews were sent from Church Stretton and Minsterley fire stations to the scene, alongside an operations officer who coordinated the emergency response.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the incident involved an electrical consumer unit inside a domestic property.

Firefighters used a dry powder extinguisher and small gear to bring the blaze under control.