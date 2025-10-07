Anyone for tennis? Church Stretton's new courts officially opened by Lord Lieutenant

Earlier this year, Church Stretton Tennis Club received a grant of £55,000 from the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), to resurface the three tennis courts in Sanford Avenue Recreational Park.

The LTA Park Program was set up with the aim of encouraging more people to play tennis in local council-run parks.

Following the revamp, the courts opened to the public in July, but on Saturday morning, the Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner, was invited to the official opening.

The tennis courts' official opening

She was joined by South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson.

Lord Lieutenant Anna Turner JP, local MP Stuart Anderson, Deputy Lord Lieutenant Jo Baugh, Anna Hart from LTA & Church Stretton;s Mayor, Mr Andy Munro.

A spokesperson for Church Stretton Town Council said: “The squally showers didn't stop the official opening of the Tennis Courts today, October 4 in Sandford Avenue Park.

“Lord Lieutenant Anna Turner JP, the LTA & Church Stretton Tennis Club and many volunteers from the town, met to celebrate the opening of the refurbished tennis courts.”