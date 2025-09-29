Five people were taken to hospital after serious A49 crash

The crash took place in Church Stretton, shortly before 7.07pm on Friday - September 26.

The road was closed as a result of the incident, with multiple ambulance crews, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, and West Mercia Police called to the scene.

It has now been confirmed that five people were taken to hospital as a result of the crash - three adults with serious injuries, and two children.

One man was described as being in a "serious condition" when paramedics got to him.

He was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham on blue lights.

A man and a woman were treated for potentially serious injuries and taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, while two children were also treated for what were described as "injuries not believed to be serious."

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a two car RTC on the A49 in Church Stretton at 7.07pm on Friday and sent three ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor with a critical care paramedic and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car from Cosford to the scene.

"On arrival, crews found a man in a serious condition and immediately began administering advanced trauma care before conveying him under emergency driving conditions to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

"A man and a woman were also treated for potentially serious injuries, and two children were treated for injuries not believed to be serious, before all four were conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital."