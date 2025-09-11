'We are very proud' - Church Stretton florist marks 40 years of blooming success and lands national award nomination

John R Thomas Florist is celebrating 40 years in business, and has marked the milestone with news of a national award nomination.

Established in 1985, the florist has long been a fixture of the Shropshire town’s high street. Since the passing of founder John 11 years ago, the shop has been lovingly run by his wife Catherine Thomas, and stepdaughter Bea Prosser.

(Left to right) wife of founder John, Catherine Thomas, co-owner Bea Prosser, Catherine's sister Jean Molloy and florist Natalie Drury

Now, four decades since its doors first opened, the florist is not only celebrating four successful decades of trade, but also being named a finalist in the 'Retail Florist of the Year' category at this year’s prestigious British Florist Association (BFA) Awards.

Co-owner Bea discovered the news on Monday (September 8), and is over the moon.

"We are very proud," said co-owner Bea. "It's lovely that we have been part of our community for 40 years, we love all of our customers, they are very dear to us.

"Last Saturday, I was a bit worried with our party, but everybody came, it was buzzing. We had a really lovely time.

"We are really excited about the award. We have done all we can, we just have to wait and see.