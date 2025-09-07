Plans to demolish 'unkempt' former Church Stretton carpet shop and build four homes

The proposal would see the former home of Crown Carpets in Church Stretton demolished to make way for four new homes.

The carpet business has long since relocated to the nearby Mynd Industrial Estate, with the proposal stating the building has become "unkempt" over time.

In 2019, plans to demolish the site to build 14 new homes were given the green light by Shropshire Council, despite concerns from a number of neighbours about parking and the loss of town centre retail space.

But those plans never materialised, and the plot stand vacant more than half a decade on.

Plans have been submitted that would see the former home of Crown Carpets in Church Stretton demolished to make way for four new homes. Photo: Google

The new "scaled-down and more site-sensitive" proposal has been submitted by Batch Valley Design Limited on behalf of applicant Mr Nicholas of Shrewsbury.

"The revised scheme improves upon the earlier design by enhancing parking, turning, and green space provision," the application states.

If approved, three three-storey townhouses would be built on the site, fronting Burway Road, while one detached home would be built on the rear of the site.

The plan also includes seven parking spaces, with the applicant stating there is "capacity to increase parking provision if required".

The application continues: "Soft landscaping has been carefully considered and forms an integral part of the scheme.

"New planting, green space, and private amenity areas help to soften the visual impact of the development and create an attractive residential environment.

"Tree planting and soft ground areas have been introduced, enhancing both the appearance and sustainability of the site.

"Access to the development will remain similar to the previous (larger) scheme and has been designed to accommodate safe entry and exit, in compliance with highway safety standards."

The full application is available to view online on Shropshire Council's planning portal, using reference number 25/03195/FUL.