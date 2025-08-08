Watch: Dramatic footage captures major barn blaze near Chruch Stretton - with several fire crews and specialised units on scene

At 3.51pm yesterday (August 7), Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service control received reports of a barn fire in Ratlinghope near Church Stretton, prompting a major response involving multiple crews and specialised units.

Several fire crews including the incident command unit, light pumping unit and water carrier were mobilised from Bishop's Castle, Bridgnorth, Church Stretton, Clun, Craven Arms, Minsterley and Shrewsbury to the scene. Operations and safety officers were also in attendance.

Reports from the fire service said two agricultural buildings were "well alight" upon the arrival of crews.

Two agricultural buildings were "well alight". Pic: Oswestry Fire Station

A video shared by Oswestry Fire Station on social media showed dramatic footage of the large blaze and the extensive damage caused to the farm buildings.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to adjacent buildings.

Oswestry Fire Station said crews worked together in "challenging rural conditions" to bring the fire under control.

A post said: "Oswestry’s water carrier was in attendance at a large barn fire in Ratlinghope. Two agricultural buildings were well alight on arrival.

"Crews from across the county, including the incident command unit working together in challenging rural conditions. Solid multi-appliance effort to bring it under control."

A fire service spokesperson said firefighters remain at the scene this morning (August 8), and are likely to be there until this afternoon.