Bonfire spreads to hedge in south Shropshire village - firefighters called
Firefighters were called to a south Shropshire village after a bonfire spread to a hedge.
By Luke Powell
Published
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 1.11pm today (August 6) reporting a fire in the open in Ticklerton near Church Stretton. One fire crew was sent from Church Stretton to the scene.
Reports from the fire service said a bonfire had spread to a nearby hedge.
Firefighters used a hose reel jet, forks and brooms to extinguish the fire and make the scene safe.
A thermal imaging camera was also used to check for any hotspots.
The fire was under control by 2.06pm.