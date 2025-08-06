Bonfire spreads to hedge in south Shropshire village - firefighters called

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 1.11pm today (August 6) reporting a fire in the open in Ticklerton near Church Stretton. One fire crew was sent from Church Stretton to the scene.

Reports from the fire service said a bonfire had spread to a nearby hedge.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet, forks and brooms to extinguish the fire and make the scene safe.

A thermal imaging camera was also used to check for any hotspots.

The fire was under control by 2.06pm.