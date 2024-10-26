Fire service called to HGV fuel leak on A49
Firefighters were called out to a fuel leak from a HGV on a major Shropshire A-road this morning.
The vehicle was on the A49 at Longnor near Church Stretton when the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fuel spillage at about 8am.
A spokesperson said the diesel spillage was the result of a damaged fuel tank.
"Crews filled hole to fuel tank and used sheets to soak up fuel spill," the spokesperson said, adding that police highways officers were also in attendance.