Fire service called to HGV fuel leak on A49

The vehicle was on the A49 at Longnor near Church Stretton when the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fuel spillage at about 8am.

A spokesperson said the diesel spillage was the result of a damaged fuel tank.

"Crews filled hole to fuel tank and used sheets to soak up fuel spill," the spokesperson said, adding that police highways officers were also in attendance.