Man died despite family and staff's efforts to save him after he began choking at pub, inquest hears

Retired PE teacher David Charles Adams got into difficulty at a pub in Church Stretton last Saturday, October 5, an inquest heard this week.

Mr Adams, aged 69 and of Shirley in Solihull, had been living with Parkinson's Disease since the age of 51 which was becoming worse over time. It was only diagnosed in 2022, the inquest in Shrewsbury on Thursday was told.

Shropshire senior coroner John Ellery was told that Mr Adams; his wife, retired nurse Anne Elizabeth Adams; and members of their family had been for a walk and then for a meal at a pub in Church Stretton. The pub was not identified at the inquest at the Coroner's Court.

The fast track inquest was told that Mr Adams began to choke and bar staff and family members came to his aid. Sadly however he had stopped breathing.

Resuscitation was attempted for 40 minutes and an ambulance was called to the scene.

Paramedics arrived, used first aid techniques and then took Mr Adams to the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford where medical staff also tried to save him.

Despite their efforts, he was confirmed dead at 9.45pm on the same day.

The cause of Mr Adams' death was confirmed as lack of oxygen to his brain, which was contributed to by swallowing problems, Parkinson's Disease and Parkinson's dementia.

The inquest was told that his family members were aware of the fast track inquest and had no issues to raise.

Mr Ellery concluded that Mr Adams' death was accidental.