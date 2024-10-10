Volunteers thanked for decades of commitment at Church Stretton community centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The centre, in Church Stretton has been celebrating the contribution of its volunteers by presenting awards for many years of service.

At a recent annual volunteer meeting, it was announced that 71 of Mayfair’s time-giving supporters have been have been doing so for 10 years or more. Awards, and personal messages of thanks were handed out.

In total 25 awards were given for 10 years of service, 22 awards for 15 years, 14 for over 20 years of service and nine for those who have volunteered for a staggering 25 years or more.

The community centre opened its doors in 1997 and from the start volunteers were essential to support the services Mayfair provides to the Strettons area and beyond.

The charity, Strettons Mayfair Trust, now offers 83 different services or groups, including Ring and Ride, support groups, befriending, hot meal delivery, day care and opportunities, cafes, a creche, a youth club, listening services, exercise and dance classes, arts and crafts, theatre screenings and more.

The annual volunteer meeting was also an opportunity for discussion and sharing thoughts.