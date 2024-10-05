'We're up and running again after a mini-tornado wrecked our business - but others aren't'
A south Shropshire business is up and running again thanks to a gargantuan effort to clear tons of rock after a stream was turned into a 'tsumani'.
By David Tooley
All Stretton Bunkhouse, in the Batch Valley in All Stretton, was hit by what the owners called a 'mini-tornado' that tore through the landscape and deposited tons of rock and debris over a wide area.
The owners posted on social media that "a lot can happen in a week' and praised the efforts of the community to help.
"Last Thursday a mini-tornado caused the stream above the bunkhouse to turn into a tsunami.
"It ripped through our track, separating us from the bunkhouse by a 6ft crevasse; destroyed our garden.