'We're up and running again after a mini-tornado wrecked our business - but others aren't'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

All Stretton Bunkhouse, in the Batch Valley in All Stretton, was hit by what the owners called a 'mini-tornado' that tore through the landscape and deposited tons of rock and debris over a wide area.

The owners posted on social media that "a lot can happen in a week' and praised the efforts of the community to help.

"Last Thursday a mini-tornado caused the stream above the bunkhouse to turn into a tsunami.

"It ripped through our track, separating us from the bunkhouse by a 6ft crevasse; destroyed our garden.