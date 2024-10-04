Four arrested for affray following 'alarming incident' in Marshbrook that saw armed police response

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police were called to a garage in Marshbrook at around 11am following reports that a man had been injured.

Emergency services, including firearms officers, attended the location, where a knife and a machete were found.

The four men, aged 24, 31, 32 and 35, are currently in custody whilst enquiries continue.

Inspector Ingrid Tozer, said: “We realise this is an alarming incident and we would like to reassure the public that we have acted swiftly to detain the suspects.

"We believe this is an isolated incident and there was no disruption to the nearby train line or the wider public.

"The public may expect to see more police in the area this afternoon whilst we carry out further enquiries.

"We would urge anyone with information to contact Shrewsbury Police on 01743 237423.”