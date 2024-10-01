Big A49 roadworks project put back after town voices danger concerns over diversion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Representatives from Church Stretton say they are pleased that National Highways has decided to put off the imminent closures until the new year following 'months of discussions'.

Fears were highlighted during recent flooding on the A49 which meant that traffic streamed off the road onto narrow lanes around the town and the B5477 at All Stretton before rejoining the A-road.

Mayor Andy Munro said that despite a long proposed diversion and a weight ban on the B-road drivers would still take the shorter route.

At places the B5477 is reportedly just 12 feet wide and he feared that there would be huge problems with people on narrow pavements and as large vehicles faced each other.

Councillor Munro said: "I am really pleased that National Highways have taken the town council’s concerns on board and have deferred the work so that we can ensure all of the issues can be addressed.

“We have had several meetings with National Highways supported by our colleagues in Shropshire Council and by our new MP Stuart Anderson

“It is a really complex project and the safety of all residents and road users has been central to all of our conversations.

“Given the approach of winter it is likely the project will be deferred to next spring which will give us all plenty of time to identify diversion routes and organise signage”

“The town council fully supports the need for this work and recognises that Church Stretton’s location in a valley restricts the number of major roads into the town, making National Highways’ task more difficult”

Town mayor Andy Munro. Picture Church Stretton Town Council

Thomas Williams, the National Highways Project Manager, said the decision followed 'extensive discussions' and would involve a new period of 'further engagement'.

“We appreciate that major works such as this can cause some disruption and we always aim to minimise that disturbance as much as possible," said Mr Williams.

“Following extensive discussions with local businesses and the community, we have decided to postpone this work to review all of the information and our options and carry out further engagement to see if we can further reduce any disruption while ensuring the safety of both our workers and road users.

“Once completed, these essential road repairs will mean smoother journeys for drivers and ensure safety so we are grateful for people’s patience while we consider our options to best deliver the scheme safely and efficiently.”