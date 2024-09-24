Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Burway Books in Church Stretton was set up back in 1974, and has been supplying residents with reading material ever since.

The shop has been owned and run by Rosalind Ephraim, 70, throughout that time.

She explained how she had first picked up her passion for bookshops as a child, visiting them across the country with her family – before being prompted by her own father's desire for a "good bookshop" in Shropshire.

She said: "Most of my childhood holidays there were trips to big bookshops all over the country, in Oxford, Cambridge, London, Durham.

"My father was always looking for a good bookshop and he mentioned there was not a good bookshop in Shropshire at the time and it was always in the back of my head, having spent hours in bookshops – and having spent hours hiding under covers as a child with a torch reading books, that started my interest.

"My father kept moaning to me an everyone that there was not one on his doorstep so that is how the genesis of the idea started."