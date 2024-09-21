Out of control bonfire leaves sheds alight
Two sheds, conifer trees and a length of wooden fencing were ablaze on Saturday after a bonfire got out of control in Church Stretton.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they got a call at 1.30pm to say there was a fire in Stretton Farm Road.
On arrival, crews found a bonfire had spread and set fire to a pair of sheds, fence, and several trees.
A spokesperson for the fire service, which extinguished the blaze using breathing apparatus and a hosereel jet, said the fire was caused by "One bonfire in a rear garden which had spread to affect two adjacent sheds, two conifer trees and a length of wooden fencing".