Dramatic video shows huge barn blaze that engulfed vehicles and nearly spread to house

Dramatic video shows firefighters tackling the flames which completely destroyed the barn on Tuesday evening, as well as the severe damage afterwards after most of the fire had been extinguished.

Crews from Church Stretton, Shrewsbury, Bridgnorth, Craven Arms and Much Wenlock spent several hours tackling the fire at Hollyhurst at Leebotwood, which was reported at around 5.13pm.

In total the fire involved a barn, five cars, a tractor, and a caravan.

Speaking afterwards, a spokesperson from Church Stretton Fire Station said: "A large fire involving a barn, full of machinery and hay, 3 vehicles, a caravan, a tractor, cylinders, and a number of adjacent out buildings.

"Fire was rapidly spreading towards the house but crews managed to stop it in time before the fire took hold and spread to the house which only suffered a small amount of heat damage to the roof."

The fire took over a barn and several vehicles. Image: Church Stretton Fire Station

In the video clips, the barn can be seen fully engulfed by the fire, which was right next to the house. A further clip showed the collapsed remains of the barn with some flames still going.

"Our best wishes go out to the owner who has suffered a lot from this incident and hope he can soon move back into the house and get back to normal which will take sometime but help is there from his friends and neighbours who I'm sure will look after him," the spokesperson added.

Firefighers wore breathing equipment as they used hoses and a main jet in an effort to get control of the blaze, with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service's incident command unit and water carrier among the vehicles called to the scene.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police were also present.