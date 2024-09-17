Shropshire MP 'disappointed' as future of Half-Term Activities Fund hangs in balance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Stuart Anderson has raised questions in Parliament and written to ministers calling for clarification on the future of the Half-Term Activities Fund (HAF), which has been delivered in Shropshire since 2021.

Last year, more than 7,000 school children and young people in Shropshire benefited from the scheme, and Shropshire Council has developed a "network of partners in the private, voluntary, and public sectors to deliver the programme".

The South Shropshire MP tabled a question earlier this month to ask the Secretary of State for Education "whether she plans to continue the Half-Term Activities Fund in (a) Shropshire and (b) the UK".

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Early Education Stephen Morgan said in a response published on Friday: "The future of the holiday activities and food programme beyond March 31 2025 is subject to the next Government Spending Review taking place this autumn and the department will communicate the outcome of that process in due course."

Mr Anderson, who visited one of the holiday clubs at St Lawrence Primary School in Church Stretton during August, called the response "disappointing" and said it gave local leaders little time to plan ahead, with the budget not due until October 31.

The HAF programme was introduced to all areas in England during 2021 and has run through the Easter, Summer and Christmas school holidays each year.

Mr Anderson said the programme is "targeted primarily towards children who receive benefits-related free school meals", and includes children from families where "parents are working on low incomes and are in receipt of Universal Credit".

The South Shropshire MP said: "More than 680,000 children and young people attended the programme last summer, with more 10,000 clubs, events or organised activities across the country.

"Across South Shropshire, thousands of children have benefited from healthy food and enriching activities during the school holidays - thanks to a £2 million investment by the last Government.

"I am disappointed that the new Government has not committed to continuing with the scheme, despite its huge success. The Government has deferred the decision to the budget at the end of October, meaning local leaders do not have the certainty they need to plan ahead. I hope that the Government will ultimately continue with this hugely valuable scheme."