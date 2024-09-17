Emergency services scrambled to deal with barn fire involving five cars and a caravan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident took place at Hollyhurst at Leebotwood, near Church Stretton.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, West Mercia Police, and West Midlands Ambulance Service were all called to attend the blaze, which was reported at around 5.13pm.

In total the fire involved a barn, five cars, a tractor, and a caravan.

Four fire crews were dispatched to the incident, along with the incident command unit, the light pumping unit, and the water carrier.

An update from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that eight firefighters wore breathing equipment as they used hoses and a main jet in an effort to get control of the blaze.