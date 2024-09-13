Police scrambled to report of a cow on the loose on major Shropshire A road
Police are on the way to reports of a cow on the loose on the A49 between Marshbrook and Upper Affcot.
By David Tooley
The incident started at about 4.40pm on Friday so details are scant.
A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We have received a report around 4:40pm this afternoon of a cow loose on the A49 between Marshbrook and Upper Affcot.
"Officers are on route."
Details are still coming in but there are no reports of traffic problems in the area.