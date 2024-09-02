Paramedics sent to second crash in an hour on A49 in Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Paramedics and police officers were sent to Stokesay, Craven Arms after a collision between two saloon cars at around 3.15pm.

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Craven Arms and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said nobody was trapped in the vehicles.

That came just an hour after a two-vehicle crash 12 miles north at Little Stretton.

Again, nobody was trapped in the vehicles.

One fire engine was sent to the scene and crews used small gear as well as environment agency equipment to deal with the incident.