Shropshire Star
Close

Emergency services attend two-vehicle crash on major Shropshire A-road

Emergency services were called to a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on a major Shropshire A-road this afternoon.

By Luke Powell
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 2.18pm reporting the crash on the A49 in Little Stretton.

One fire crew was sent from Church Stretton Fire Station to the scene, and police also attended.

Firefighters used small gear as well as environment agency equipment to deal with the two-vehicle collision.

Crews made vehicles safe, and the fire service confirmed nobody was trapped inside a vehicle.

Firefighters were finished at the scene by 2.39pm.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular