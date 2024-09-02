Emergency services attend two-vehicle crash on major Shropshire A-road
Emergency services were called to a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on a major Shropshire A-road this afternoon.
By Luke Powell
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 2.18pm reporting the crash on the A49 in Little Stretton.
One fire crew was sent from Church Stretton Fire Station to the scene, and police also attended.
Firefighters used small gear as well as environment agency equipment to deal with the two-vehicle collision.
Crews made vehicles safe, and the fire service confirmed nobody was trapped inside a vehicle.
Firefighters were finished at the scene by 2.39pm.