Historic lodge at working farm museum site to return to residential use

The early 19th century Grade II listed Wenlock Lodge is set to become a residential dwelling again after Shropshire Council gave the plans the thumbs up.

The two-storey entrance lodge historically served Acton Scott Hall.

Since 1975, the site had been run by Shropshire Council as Acton Scott Working Farm Museum, but the council surrendered the lease back to the estate in April 2023.

The Acton Scott Estate now plans to reopen the museum later this year, which will be operated by a new not-for-profit organisation.

During Shropshire Council’s operation of the museum Wenlock Lodge served as office accommodation for staff but in May, the estate applied to return the lodge to its former use as residential accommodation and extend the property at the rear.

Photo: Shropshire Council

According to the application, the extension will incorporate two existing outbuildings to the rear of the property by constructing a new connecting roof and single supporting wall.

"The proposed extension would be clearly subordinate to the existing Lodge itself, making use of a concealed exterior space by way of infilling and also incorporating, and therefore arguably preserving, two existing outbuildings so as not to detract from the outward appearance and the developmental narrative of the heritage asset as a whole," the design and access statement said.

On August 1, planning officers with Shropshire Council agreed the extension would not harm the Grade II listed building, and gave the plans the green light.

The decision report stated: "The proposed development is not contrary to adopted policies as the residential use to be achieved by reinstatement of this dwelling can be carried out with minimum alteration through extension to the original character and appearance of this Heritage Asset, allowing for the site to be successfully managed and retained for future generations."