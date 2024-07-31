Concerns consultation deadline is 'too soon' after concerns raised over new woodland

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The public is currently being asked for their views on plans to create a new woodland on 54 hectares of land near the Long Mynd.

But MP Stuart Anderson has said that the August 11 deadline is "too soon" for residents to respond, and is calling on Forestry England to push it back three weeks.

The new woodland at Picklescott near Church Stretton will be a ‘Coronation Wood’, one of several new woods which will be created around the country to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

Forestry England’s forest management director in the west of England, Kevin Stannard, said the site is being designed to mitigate the challenges of the changing climate.

It will be planted with a mixture of broadleaf and conifer tree species, and managed by Forestry England to provide sustainably-grown timber and improve habitats for wildlife.

Last week, one Picklescott resident, Bill Kerswell, told the Shropshire Star that he wanted to see the plans thrown out, arguing that the new woodland would ruin his views of the Shropshire Hills.

A map of the site. Picture: Forestry England

But the organisation said that it had heard concerns about the views towards The Lawley, Caer Cradoc and the Wrekin, and had incorporated open spaces between the new woodland and key viewpoints into their design.

Now, MP Stuart Anderson has said other residents have also raised concerns about the plan and has written to the chief executive of Forestry England to ask to have the consultation's August 11 deadline extended.

Stuart has said that, given the significance of the proposal, the consultation should be extended for at least a further three weeks and is urging residents to respond as soon as possible, in case he is unsuccessful in his appeal.

In his letter to the chief executive, the MP said he also relayed feedback that he has received from his constituents on the proposal, including concerns about the lack of an appropriate road system to cater for traffic as well as the risk of increased sheep worrying.

Stuart Anderson MP said: “I am urging my residents to have their say on plans to create a new woodland on land used for farming near Picklescott in the Shropshire Hills.

"Given that the consultation has only been open for a week, I am concerned that the August 11 deadline for feedback is too soon for residents to read and fully respond to the proposals.

"So I have called on Forestry England to extend the deadline for at least another three weeks. I have also relayed the feedback that I have already received from those who contacted me about this proposal.”

A consultation event was set to be held on Tuesday, July 30 at Picklescott Village Hall between 4pm and 7pm.

The draft designs are also available to view and comment upon until Sunday, August 11 online at consult.forestryengland.uk/forest-districts/picklescott-consult