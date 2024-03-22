Woolly visitor for residents at care home

Doodles the Valais Blacknose sheep was brought into Field House care home by Tracey Prosser, a local first responder who also works with therapy pets.

All 19 residents of the Barchester Healthcare home came out to see Doodles who stayed for tea and cake after the visit was arranged by activities co-ordinator Caroline Davies. And Doodles proved to be partial to a slice of cake.

Resident Mary said: “It is fantastic. I can’t believe how long his coat is and he’s so well behaved.”

Lel Leigh from Barchester Care Home said it was just one of the activities that are put on at Field House.

“Many of the residents here have lived in a rural area all their lives so this was something they are used to seeing. A lot of them were farmers, so to see an animal like this brings back memories,” she said.