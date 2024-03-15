Fire service called after water leak at care home

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The fire service (SFRS) was called to Field House Residential Care Home in Church Stretton at around 10am after a water pipe burst inside the home.

A spokesperson for SFRS said they crews isolated the electrics and helped pump water from the premises.

Meanwhile, Severn Trent isolated the water supply.

A spokesperson for the water company said: "We are supporting Field House care home with an internal leak on their property, which has involved isolating their water supply.

"We have provided bottled water to all staff and residents while we assist them in resolving this issue.”

Manager at the care home, Paula Wiggon, said the incident "wasn't serious".