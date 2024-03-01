Dates set to finish off roadworks on key road in Church Stretton

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Works in Sandford Avenue were delayed by the need to sort out paperwork between the council and Network Rail.

Now Shropshire Council has announced that the key road will be closed on Thursday, March 14 and Friday, March 15 from 8am to 5pm each day – for further resurfacing work.

The work will include: Anti-skid surfacing leading up to the A49, Resurfacing on the railway bridge, and additional repairs at the B5477 end of Sandford Avenue.

During the work access to properties and businesses within the closure will be maintained by foot only, and staff on site will be able to assist with access.

All planned roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. Any changes will be displayed on the yellow advanced warning signs and on the One Network website.

Signs will be erected in the road before starting the work and the work will be completed as quickly as possible. A signed diversion route will be in place.

During the work, access through the works area will be restricted to: Essential highway personnel, Local residents on foot who live and reside within the road closure, Businesses located within the closure accessible by foot, Pedestrians, dismounted cyclists, Emergency vehicles, Utility or public service vehicles when safe to do so.

People are asked to ensure that vehicles are not parked on the road during the day whilst the work is in progress.