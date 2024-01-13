Fire service called to 'small fire' in Greggs kitchen – but arrive to find blaze put out

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the incident took place at Greggs in Church Stretton, which is part of the service station on Crossways.

They reported being called at around 10.10am as a result of an automatic fire alarm.

One crew from Church Stretton Fire Station attended the scene.

An update from the fire service said: "This incident involved a small fire in a kitchen which was out on arrival of crews, advice given."