Emergency services join search for mother and child lost at beauty spot
A woman and child feared lost at a Shropshire beauty spot were found after a police search.
By Sue Austin
Published
Emergency services were alerted at about 5.30pm on Monday (9) after they were reported lost on the Long Mynd in the south of the county.
Police and a fire crew from Church Stretton went to the area.
A spokesperson for West Mercia police said: "Officers were able to quickly locate them both and return them to safety. No injuries were reported."