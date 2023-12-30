Campaigner to give talk on how snap fundraiser raised £400,000 to buy fields for community

Sandra and Peter Whitlock managed to raise the money through crowd funding in 2022 to purchase six-and-a-half hectares of grassland at High Leasowes, near Church Stretton, and secure its future.

A spokesperson for Church Stretton Library, where the talk will take place, said: "Sandra and Peter Whitlock managed to raise £400,000 through crowd funding to purchase these fields.

"The High Leasowes Management Committee now manage the three fields to improve habitat and increase biodiversity, whilst providing space for people to quietly appreciate the area.

"On a cold January day, we hope you will join us to hear this inspirational story her about future plans as well as enjoy photos of the fields at their best."

The talk will take place in the library, in Church Street, Church Stretton at 2.30pm on Wednesday, January 17. Admission is £5.00, pay on the door. All proceeds will go to support the library.