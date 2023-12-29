The A49 at Little Stretton was closed while the blaze was dealt with by the town's firefighters on Thursday morning.

Pictures, taken by a firefighter's relative, showed the van engulfed in flames and smoke spreading across the road.

Picture: Church Stretton Fire Station

A spokesperson for Church Stretton Fire Station said that crews "had to close the A49 for a while whilst we dealt with the incident which was of suspicious circumstances".

They also apologised for drivers who were diverted along the back roads and put a strain on the nearby town centre.

The spokesperson said on social media: "Also apologies for the extra traffic being diverted up the back roads which would have put a strain on the town centre in Church Stretton with the extra traffic for a while."

Firefighters had been called to the A49 at Marshbrook, Little Stretton, at 8.37am on Thursday.

Two fire engines were sent from Church Stretton and Craven Arms. Officers from National Highways and the police were also on the scene.

A spokesperson for the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the van was "fully involved in fire".

Fire crews donned breathing kit and used two hose reel jets to fully extinguish the fire.

The crews' 'danger over' stop message was sent at 9.13am.