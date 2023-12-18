The authority is set to meet on Tuesday to decide on setting its budget for the next financial year.

During the financial year that ends in April, 2023, the council kept the increase in its precept to 1.84 per cent. But it did that by reducing its "rainy day" reserves by about £40,000.

"The budget for expenditure is marginally lower than last year's budget," says the council's budget papers.

"However there is no capacity to use reserves to reduce the amount of precept as in prior years."

While the council has benefited from high interest rates on savings, and grants, it is also forecasting to have to spend £94,289 more than budgeted because of paying for play equipment, repairs to cemetery paths, an increase in staff numbers and a pay settlement.

The council papers add: "It is agreed that it would not be prudent for the council to continue to use reserves to support the budget."

Finance experts at the council have assessed the number of eligible properties in the town and have confirmed that it will need an increase in the precept of 8.76 per cent to set the budget at nearly half a million pounds.

"Following an extensive process of review the Finance Committee recommends to Church Stretton Town Council that the budget be set at £496,145," the papers read.

The town council's precept will be added to the tax demands from Shropshire Council, the fire service and the police to reach the total amount of council tax to be set in Church Stretton next year.

The meeting of Church Stretton Town Council will be held at 6pm on Tuesday in the Silvester Horne Institute, Church Stretton