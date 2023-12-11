Coffin saved from blaze as hearse catches fire on way to funeral

Firefighters from Church Stretton and Craven Arms were called to attend a vehicle fire on Sandford Avenue in Church Stretton on Monday.

The blaze, which involved a hearse carrying a coffin on the way to a funeral, was reported at around 1.20pm.

Fortunately, staff and members of the public were able to get the coffin out of the vehicle before it became involved in the fire.

Firefighters tackle the blazing vehicle. Photo: Church Stretton Fire Station.

A spokesperson from Church Stretton Fire Station said: "Church Stretton Station attending a vehicle fire today which involved a hearse carrying a coffin to a funeral.

"Staff and public managed to get the coffin out of the vehicle before that became involved, so well done to everyone there.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the family which would have been a sad enough day as it is without this additional sad news."