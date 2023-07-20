Tiny stuck kitten loses one of nine lives but is saved by firefighters from inside car dashboard

A tiny kitten lost one of its nine lives when it got stuck in the dashboard of a car.

The little kitten safely rescued
Firefighters came to the rescue of the terrified, 10-week-old kitten in Lower Wood, Church Stretton.

The firefighters get into the dashboard

A crew from the town responded to calls for help at 2.50pm.

A spokesperson for the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the kitten was trapped between the dash and bulkhead of a car.

"It had been stuck for a long while before we were called and wouldn't come out on his own being so young and frightened," a spokesperson said.

"We managed to take the dashboard apart to create small pockets so we could reach him. It was a good outcome in the end for one frightened little animal and the owner who was very happy the cat was home."

The rescue operation took about an hour.

