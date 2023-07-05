Long-haired Callum cuts his locks for charity and will walk 50 miles to donate it

By Richard WilliamsChurch StrettonPublished:

A Church Stretton man has had his long hair cut, and plans to hike 50 miles to hand deliver his cropped locks to a charity in person.

Callum before and after his haircut
Callum McGill, 33, has been growing his hair for the last three years with the intention of growing it long enough so that when he got it cut he could donate it to the Little Princess Trust.

