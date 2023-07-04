A495 closed in north Shropshire due to caravan fire

Firefighters are at the scene

West Mercia Police said the road was closed at Welsh Frankton while fire crews deal with the blaze.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they sent two fire engines from Ellesmere and Oswestry.

A spokesperson said the caravan was on a lay-by and the fire is thought to have involved a gas cylinder.

While crews have now extinguished the blaze, the road remained closed as emergency services continued the clean-up.